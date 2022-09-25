Preston North End's Ben Woodburn.

The Black Cats are in action against the Lilywhites at the Stadium of Light on October 1 and then play Blackpool at home the following Tuesday after the international break.

However, Preston are set to be boosted by the return of former Liverpool attacking midfielder Woodburn following an injury.

"We've got some good news on him," Preston manager Ryan Lowe said two-weeks ago. "Ben will probably miss the next three games but will be back for the Sunderland game, which is massive news for us because we thought it was going to be a long one. But it's not, so to be fair to Jacko and the medical team, they have got him right and ready and he's been running this week, but we won't risk him for the Burnley and Sheffield United games.

"I think the physios had just worried me when he came off the pitch to be honest! We thought he might've ruptured his ligaments, but he's sprained them. We were worried that he could be out for a long time, because he said he'd done it to his other ankle and was out for a while. He just stayed on crutches for a couple of days, but we had the MRI scan and it came back that he'd be right for Sunderland.

"We were over the moon. That was really pleasing, not just for me and the club but more importantly for the kid, because he has been fantastic. It would've been a massive setback for him and disappointing, but he's bubbly now and knows it won't be long away. We've got the international break coming at a good time for him so hopefully he'll be up to full speed for the Sunderland game."

Sunderland were linked with a loan move for Wooburn back in 2018 when Sunderland were in the Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.