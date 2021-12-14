'Pressure got to me!": How Sunderland brilliantly stitched up Dan Neil to help supporter fundraising campaign

A regular in the side, his first senior goals, the best tally for non set-piece assists across League One, and a return to the international set-up to top it all off.

Recently, though, the 20-year-old had a rare off-day at the Academy of Light.

One of the squad's more talented table tennis players, the midfielder eagerly took up a challenge to take on Academy Administrator Linda Spensley.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this stage, he was entirely unaware that he would be taking on a former county player.

He began to suspect something was up when more and more players and staff filtered through to watch.

The result was a comprehensive defeat.

"I got stitched up there," Neil told the local media on Saturday, after his superb early goal set the Black Cats on their way to a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Dan Neil's table tennis skills were put to the test at the Academy of Light

"I thought it was just going to be a few of the lads, and then one by one they all started coming in. Before I knew it, the entire club was there.

"And then the cameras were there...

"I think I just felt the pressure, to be honest. We'll have a rematch in a few weeks!"

The defeat cost Dan Neil £100, though as he was quick to point out, it was all for a good cause.

Fan group Roker Report recently launched their now annual fundraising campaign for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, who provide meals for the most vulnerable on Wearside.

Having kickstarted the campaign by committing £13,000 from their podcast adverstising revenues, that total has quickly soared as supporters have joined the push.

As of Tuesday morning the tally stood at an incredible £46,742, with over 1,000 donations in total.

The group held a 24-hour Twitter space to support the campaign, featuring interviews with Sunderland legends such as Peter Reid, Martin Smith and Marco Gabbiadini.

Luke O'Nien and Mel Reay also supported the space by taking part for feature interviews, with the latter visiting the Community Soup Kitchen last Friday alongside Lee Johnson.

Johnson himself matched Neil's £100 forfeit.

You can support the campaign at this link.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.