Alex Neil is set to take charge of his second game as Sunderland boss as they face a tough test against promotion-chasing MK Dons.
Sunderland host Liam Manning’s side knowing that a win would see them leapfrog their opponents and fire them back into automatic promotion contention.
However, to do that, Sunderland must halt a run of no wins from four games, a run that included three defeats in a row before they halted the slide with a point at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.
Their visitors also dropped points last weekend, however, MK Dons are currently in the middle of a five-match unbeaten run and know a win could see them extend their gap to Sunderland to five points with just 13 games of the season left to play.
Sunderland AFC press conference LIVE: Alex Neil speaks to the media ahead of clash with MK Dons
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 10:19
- Alex Neil will face the media at 9am this morning ahead of Saturday’s match against MK Dons
- The Dons are two points ahead of Sunderland and sit third in the League One table
- Sunderland draw 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon in Neil’s first game last weekend
Do you think you can still have a rivalry with Newcastle?
I hope so.
We can’t be worrying about what Newcastle are doing.
We do want to obviously try to climb up the table.
I think there are a lot of clubs where history can weigh them down.
We need to focus on our own history, but we need to focus on where we are and focus on the here and now.
Looking forward to first game at Stadium of Light
Of course.
I’m really excited to be here, the scrutiny and pressure it brings.
THat what you feed off. Let’s be honest, it will be decided by the result but I’m really looking forward to it.
Neil on Defoe
I think it’s probably frustrating for Jermain because he hasn’t come in with full fitness.
What we have to bare in mind as well is his age, and listen if you at Jermain he is a fine specimen in terms of he’s in good nic and naturally looks after himself.
Naturally he hasn’t been able to get any game sharpness and that isn’t his fault because he hasn’t been playing football.
As we’ve discussed, we have a really limited time between now and the end of the season.
At the moment he’s playing catch up and we are running out of games rapidly.
It;s really difficult for him to come in and show what he’s been capable of over the course of his career.
That match sharpness at the moment is difficult because he hasn’t been playing.
Neil on injuries
Luke (O’Nien) is doing non-contact but is on the grass.
Aiden (McGeady) has been on the grass but because it’s a medial-type injury it sort of niggles and lingers on a little bit.
It is not one of those ones that when it heals it’s gone, there is sort of that niggly period in between getting fully fit.
Nathan Broadhead is back at Everton getting treatment on his hamstring but I’m led to believe he’s on the grass as well so he’s making good progress.
Unfortunately they will be weeks away rather than days.
Huge game this weekend
They are all huge games.
It’s a bit of a snowball effect, this one is huge but then the next one becomes even huger, and then the next one.
When you go to any club you want to win any match you perform in.
I just think the scrutiny here is magnified because we have such a huge fan base and I welcome that pressure.
That is one of the key reasons why I came here.
More on the ownership situation
The only owner I’ve met is Kyril, so I’ve not spoken to anybody else, I’ve never met anybody else, I haven’t seen anybody else.
Kyril is the only one I’ve had contact with along with Kristjaan and Steve, and that’s basically it as far as I’m concerned so I work for them.
Have you been told promotion is a must?
What we have spoken about is we want an immediate impact to try and get results as quickly as we can.
Obviously with a club the size of Sunderland we want to try and get out of League One as quickly as we can.
Our main priority is just to win as many games as we can until the end of the season, see where that takes us to and if it means we can challenge for automatics, which looks difficult at the moment looking at the points difference, or we get in the play-offs.
Our first priority is just to win and I don’t try to look too far ahead.
Neil on MK Dons
I think there is pressure on every game at Sunderland, and is a must win if you like. I think that’s what the fans and the club demand.
Equally what we’ll do is try to perform at our best and there has been a lot of work put in this week. I just hope that will be reflected on Saturday when we play.
That is easier said than done, MK Dons are a good side and have been working in the same manner since the start of the season.
They are settled in their methods, whereas a lot of our methods may be relatively new to a lot of our players.
That at the moment is something that doesn’t sit easy with me because the best feeling as a manager is going into each game understanding and knowing what you are going to get.
Unfortunately at this moment in time we are not in that position because we haven’t worked with the players for long enough.
What we do have is we have good players, and I’m hoping that all the information, and what we’ve replicated in training, we can take into the game.
Has ownership news been an issue?
I’ll be brutally honest it hasn’t for me because I’ve been extremely busy.
I‘m not really a big reader of sort of what is going on outside of the football side of things because football is my main priority and I’m trying to fix that.
However I am aware and do get made aware because obviously things like that do have an impact on and affect all facets of the football club.
I am aware of the discontent over certain things but it’s certainly not a priority for me this week.
Neil on first impressions of the job
A lot to do and it’s tough when we have such a tight timeframe in terms of games left.
We are coming into a squad and trying to turn form around, so it’s been a really busy week for us and we’ve put in a lot of work in a really short space of time.