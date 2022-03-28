Premier League strugglers Norwich City keeping transfer tabs on Sunderland ace Ross Stewart

Stewart, currently away on international duty with Scotland, has 22 goals to his name this season.

There is growing interest in the striker. Swansea City were tracking Stewart in the January window.

And now Norwich City, struggling in the Premier League, are keeping transfer tabs on the striker, claim The Sun.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Last week there were reports that Sunderland will look to try and tie down their key asset to a new deal.

Sunderland, who had a free weekend in League One following the postponement of their home game with Rotherham United, are battling for a play-off place as the season reaches a climax.

On being called up to the Scotland squad, Stewart said: “If I got my chance with Scotland and managed to score then that would be an absolute dream come true.”

Sunderland were dealt a blow last week when Jermain Defoe announced his shock retirement, putting more emphasis on Stewart’s importance to Sunderland.

Defoe re-signed for Sunderland in January but his second stint at the Stadium of Light was shortlived and he has now retired from playing.

The former England and Spurs striker could go into coaching.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.