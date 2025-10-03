Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has spoken out over the current financial regulations.

The Premier League are reportedly set to make a major decision over their current financial regulations that could have a major impact on Sunderland and their rivals across the top flight of English football.

The current Profit and Sustainability regulations (PSR) that have been in place for the last decade have been the subject of much debate in recent seasons after some key figures within Premier League clubs stating that the current rules have become outdated.

As it stands, clubs are allowed to submit losses of £105 million over a three-year period and a vote held in February ensured the same regulations remained in place for the current Premier League season. A Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) was introduced on what was described as ‘a shadowing, non-binding basis’ in a similar process to UEFA’s current financial rules that allow clubs to spend a percentage of their income on their playing squads.

However, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed a decision over PSR is ‘coming up’ amid a BBC Sport report suggesting discussions over a possible change are ‘likely’ to take place at a meeting in November.

Asked about Squad Cost Ratio at the Leaders sports conference in London earlier this week, Masters said: "We are talking to our clubs about an alternative system. That's not to say we don't think the PSR system works. It's about closer alignment with European regulation, which is squad cost ratio, which is a revenue test. In UEFA, it's now set at 70%. Our system will be 85% because we always want our clubs to have the ability to invest. The Premier League has been built on the back of investment in which international capital flows [are] coming in. We don't want that to be stifled off."

What have Sunderland said about the Premier League’s PSR regulations?

Sunderland's Kristjaan Speakman. Photo by Chris Fryatt | Sunderland's Kristjaan Speakman. Photo by Chris Fryatt

Speaking last month, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "We've always spoken about there's an end point. Naturally, you know, you see a lot of trades within the Premier League. You've seen a lot over the last few weeks. So that's always something that can happen at the outset, at the end. But for us, we want to try to grow the team. We certainly feel there's a number of players in our squad at the minute that can be part of the now and part of the future."

On PSR, he said: "Yeah, it's really difficult because when you sit in my position and we talk about maybe good decisions [selling players], it sounds a little bit, I feel it sounds a little bit disingenuous. I think what I would like to say is we've always tried to be consistent with what we're trying to do and how we're trying to do it. And we will always believe that those decisions and that way of working would put us in a positive position.”