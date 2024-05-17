After a disappointing end to the 2023/24 campaign, the Sunderland hierarchy will be working tirelessly behind the scenes to build a squad capable of winning promotion back into the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

The first step for the Black Cats board will be hiring a long-term successor to take over from Michael Beale after Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge.

After that the next phase will be recruitment and while a head coach is not yet in place, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be working hard behind the scenes to find the best players to bolster the first team squad.

As the summer window approaches we take a look at 32 free agents that have recently been released by Premier League clubs that could potentially still do a job in the Championship next term.

1 . Jay Rodriguez - Burnley English forward Jay Rodriguez has displayed his goal-scoring ability at clubs like Southampton and Burnley but is due to become a free agent this summer.

2 . Oli McBurnie - Sheffield United Scottish forward Oli McBurnie has showcased his physical presence and goal-scoring ability at clubs like Swansea City and Sheffield United.

3 . Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United Canadian forward Daniel Jebbison has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess at Sheffield United in flashes but is set to become a free agent this summer. Jebbison was previously linked with Sunderland while the club was in League One and came close to joining the Black Cats.