The 32 Premier League free agents Sunderland could target including former Champions League finalist

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 17th May 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland may look to use the free agent market to their advantage as they aim to climb the Championship table

After a disappointing end to the 2023/24 campaign, the Sunderland hierarchy will be working tirelessly behind the scenes to build a squad capable of winning promotion back into the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

The first step for the Black Cats board will be hiring a long-term successor to take over from Michael Beale after Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge.

After that the next phase will be recruitment and while a head coach is not yet in place, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be working hard behind the scenes to find the best players to bolster the first team squad.

As the summer window approaches we take a look at 32 free agents that have recently been released by Premier League clubs that could potentially still do a job in the Championship next term.

English forward Jay Rodriguez has displayed his goal-scoring ability at clubs like Southampton and Burnley but is due to become a free agent this summer.

1. Jay Rodriguez - Burnley

English forward Jay Rodriguez has displayed his goal-scoring ability at clubs like Southampton and Burnley but is due to become a free agent this summer. Photo: Jan Kruger

Scottish forward Oli McBurnie has showcased his physical presence and goal-scoring ability at clubs like Swansea City and Sheffield United.

2. Oli McBurnie - Sheffield United

Scottish forward Oli McBurnie has showcased his physical presence and goal-scoring ability at clubs like Swansea City and Sheffield United. Photo: George Wood

Canadian forward Daniel Jebbison has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess at Sheffield United in flashes but is set to become a free agent this summer. Jebbison was previously linked with Sunderland while the club was in League One and came close to joining the Black Cats.

3. Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United

Canadian forward Daniel Jebbison has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess at Sheffield United in flashes but is set to become a free agent this summer. Jebbison was previously linked with Sunderland while the club was in League One and came close to joining the Black Cats. Photo: Graham Chadwick

Iranian forward Saman Ghoddos has showcased his technical ability at clubs like Östersunds FK and Brentford but is due to become a free agent this summer.

4. Saman Ghoddos - Bentford

Iranian forward Saman Ghoddos has showcased his technical ability at clubs like Östersunds FK and Brentford but is due to become a free agent this summer. Photo: Robert Cianflone

