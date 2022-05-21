Alex Neil’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final, with Patrick Roberts scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Hillsborough.

Neil has often set his side up based on how the opposition play, and the Black Cats boss has some big decisions to make ahead of the meeting with Wycombe.

Nathan Broadhead is available again after coming off the bench last time out, following the striker’s injury setback.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at Wembley:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started all 17 matches under Neil and impressed between the sticks. The 22-year-old will have to command his area well against Wycombe, though, particularly from set-pieces.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch Carl Winchester is available again and could return at right-back. Still, Gooch performed excellently in the role during both legs of the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

3. CB: Bailey Wright One of two outfield players who has started every game under Neil, along with Ross Stewart. The Australian centre-back has been excellent in recent weeks as the side's defensive record has improved significantly under Neil.

4. CB: Danny Batth After overcoming his ankle issue the January signing, 31, has started Sunderland's last three games and given the side more experience and physicality at the back.