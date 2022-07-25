Alex Neil’s side have so far played Rangers, AS Roma, Gateshead, Bradford City, Dundee United and Accrington Stanley during their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Sunderland, though, will finish up their pre-season with the short trip to North East rivals Hartlepool United before facing Coventry City in their first game in the Championship for four seasons on Sunday.

But what sort of side is Alex Neil likely to select against Pools on Monday night? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Jacob Carney The stopper is currently number two to Anthony Patterson but could be handed a run-out against Hartlepool. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester The versatile Carl Winchester is likely to start at right-back against Hartlepool United as he chases fitness. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. LB: Lynden Gooch The American recently signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light after helping the club win promotion to the Championship last season. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4. CB: Aji Alese Aji Alese is Sunderland's newest recruit after arriving from West Ham and is another player chasing fitness and match sharpness. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales