Is this how Sunderland will line up against Hartlepool United?

Predicted Sunderland line-up as Alex Neil weighs up calls for Hartlepool pre-season clash

Sunderland are set to face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season friendly before the Championship season gets underway next weekend.

By James Copley
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:33 am

Alex Neil’s side have so far played Rangers, AS Roma, Gateshead, Bradford City, Dundee United and Accrington Stanley during their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Sunderland, though, will finish up their pre-season with the short trip to North East rivals Hartlepool United before facing Coventry City in their first game in the Championship for four seasons on Sunday.

But what sort of side is Alex Neil likely to select against Pools on Monday night? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Jacob Carney

The stopper is currently number two to Anthony Patterson but could be handed a run-out against Hartlepool.

2. RB: Carl Winchester

The versatile Carl Winchester is likely to start at right-back against Hartlepool United as he chases fitness.

3. LB: Lynden Gooch

The American recently signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light after helping the club win promotion to the Championship last season.

4. CB: Aji Alese

Aji Alese is Sunderland's newest recruit after arriving from West Ham and is another player chasing fitness and match sharpness.

