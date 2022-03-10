Alex Neil’s side beat Fleetwood 3-1 last time out, yet the head coach wasn’t impressed with the performance.

Neil made a double substitution at half-time and changed the team’s shape to get more attacking players on the pitch.

The Scot admitted after the game that he’ll have to go back to the drawing board after an abject first-half display.

Here’s the side we think could start against Crewe:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started every game under Neil and made some important saves in the win over Fleetwood. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. CB: Carl Winchester Has played as a right-sided centre-back in recent matches, which still allows him to step out of defence with the ball. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright Made a costly error against Fleetwood but has given the side more security at the back since his return from injury. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Arbenit Xhemajli Was replaced at half-time against Fleetwood but helped the side tighten up defensively against Wigan and Charlton. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales