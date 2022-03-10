Alex Neil and Lynden Gooch. Picture by FRANK REID

Two changes to the Sunderland side after victory over Fleetwood as Alex Neil goes back to the drawing board: Predicted line-up for Crewe clash

Sunderland will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they face bottom of the table Crewe at the Stadium of Light this weekend - but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:12 pm

Alex Neil’s side beat Fleetwood 3-1 last time out, yet the head coach wasn’t impressed with the performance.

Neil made a double substitution at half-time and changed the team’s shape to get more attacking players on the pitch.

The Scot admitted after the game that he’ll have to go back to the drawing board after an abject first-half display.

Here’s the side we think could start against Crewe:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started every game under Neil and made some important saves in the win over Fleetwood.

Photo: JPI Media

2. CB: Carl Winchester

Has played as a right-sided centre-back in recent matches, which still allows him to step out of defence with the ball.

Photo: JPI Media

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Made a costly error against Fleetwood but has given the side more security at the back since his return from injury.

Photo: JPI Media

4. CB: Arbenit Xhemajli

Was replaced at half-time against Fleetwood but helped the side tighten up defensively against Wigan and Charlton.

Photo: JPI Media

