Sunderland have slipped outside the top six after their defeat to automatic promotion candidates Ipswich Town . The Black Cats were the latest to fall to defeat at Portman Road, but they remain within goal difference of the top six.

Attention now turns to an important clash against a fellow playoff hopefuls Hull City. In the meantime, we have put together a predicted Championship table based on relegation odds for the bottom 12 and promotion offs for the current top 12. Take a look below to see where Sunderland rank as they look to secure a second consecutive top six finish.