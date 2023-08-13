Sunderland are still awaiting their first win of the Championship season after an away defeat at Preston North End

Sunderland remain without a victory in the Championship following their opening two games after a 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat comes after a loss by the same scoreline at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season.

The Black Cats finished sixth last year as they clinched a Championship play-off spot in their first full campaign back in the second tier following their promotion from League One in 2022.

It has been a frustrating start for Tony Mowbray’s side this season as they prepare to welcome Rotherham United to the north east next weekend. Sunderland are still being among those tipped to challenge for promotion, with data boffins crunching the numbers to predict how the final table might look.

Data experts at Opta have simulated the Championship campaign 10,000 times before working out the average points earned by every team to determine how the final table will look. Take a look...

24th: Queens Park Rangers Average predicted points - 47.54

23rd: Plymouth Argyle Average predicted points - 53.28

22nd: Rotherham United Average predicted points - 53.67

21st: Birmingham City Average predicted points - 53.69