News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland, Leeds United, Middlesbrough & Leicester City will finish - gallery

Sunderland are still awaiting their first win of the Championship season after an away defeat at Preston North End

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland remain without a victory in the Championship following their opening two games after a 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat comes after a loss by the same scoreline at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season.

The Black Cats finished sixth last year as they clinched a Championship play-off spot in their first full campaign back in the second tier following their promotion from League One in 2022.

It has been a frustrating start for Tony Mowbray’s side this season as they prepare to welcome Rotherham United to the north east next weekend. Sunderland are still being among those tipped to challenge for promotion, with data boffins crunching the numbers to predict how the final table might look.

Data experts at Opta have simulated the Championship campaign 10,000 times before working out the average points earned by every team to determine how the final table will look. Take a look...

Average predicted points - 47.54

1. 24th: Queens Park Rangers

Average predicted points - 47.54

Photo Sales
Average predicted points - 53.28

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle

Average predicted points - 53.28

Photo Sales
Average predicted points - 53.67

3. 22nd: Rotherham United

Average predicted points - 53.67

Photo Sales
Average predicted points - 53.69

4. 21st: Birmingham City

Average predicted points - 53.69

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Leicester CityLeeds UnitedMiddlesbroughSunderlandPreston North EndIpswich TownLeague One