Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland, Leeds United, Leicester City, Middlesbrough & others are tipped to finish - gallery

Sunderland are back in Championship action against Middlesbrough on Saturday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

Sunderland have hit back in style from their 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City just under two weeks ago with the Black Cats recording back-to-back wins and clean sheets in their last two Championship outings.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won six of their last eight league matches, with just one draw and one loss in that run. On Friday they defeated struggling Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough before recording a 2-0 home triumph over Watford on Wednesday.

Next up is a home clash with north east rivals Middlesbrough, who have rediscovered some form after a tough start to the season. As Sunderland gear up for another fixture, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Predicted points - 34

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 34

Predicted points - 37

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Predicted points - 37

Predicted points - 38

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points - 38

Predicted points - 49

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Predicted points - 49

