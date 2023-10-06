Sunderland have hit back in style from their 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City just under two weeks ago with the Black Cats recording back-to-back wins and clean sheets in their last two Championship outings.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won six of their last eight league matches, with just one draw and one loss in that run. On Friday they defeated struggling Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough before recording a 2-0 home triumph over Watford on Wednesday.