Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough & Preston will finish

Sunderland are back in Championship action against Watford on Wednesday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST

After a tricky start to the Championship campaign, Sunderland have found their form - and some momentum - as they seek to go one better than last season.

The Black Cats finished in the play-offs in their first game back in the second tier and sit fourth after nine games this season. They are in action against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday and have the opportunity to strengthen their grip on a top-six spot with a win.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won four of their last five outings with their most recent victory coming via a 3-0 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Ahead of their next outing, we have looked at how the final Championship table might look based on the latest odds for promotion and relegation. Take a look...

Promotion odds: 250/1. Relegation odds: 2/7

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Promotion odds: 250/1. Relegation odds: 2/7

Promotion odds: 250/1. Relegation odds: 4/7

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday.

Promotion odds: 250/1. Relegation odds: 4/7

Promotion odds: 200/1. Relegation odds: 13/8

3. 22nd: QPR

Promotion odds: 200/1. Relegation odds: 13/8

Promotion odds: 150/1. Relegation odds: 9/4.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Promotion odds: 150/1. Relegation odds: 9/4.

