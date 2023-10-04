After a tricky start to the Championship campaign, Sunderland have found their form - and some momentum - as they seek to go one better than last season.

The Black Cats finished in the play-offs in their first game back in the second tier and sit fourth after nine games this season. They are in action against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday and have the opportunity to strengthen their grip on a top-six spot with a win.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won four of their last five outings with their most recent victory coming via a 3-0 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.