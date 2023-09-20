Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Blackburn Rovers.

The Black Cats suffered back-to-back losses at the beginning of the campaign against Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since beaten Rotherham United and Southampton and Queens Park Rangers with a draw against Coventry sandwiched in between.

Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here, we take a look how the league table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023-24 season:

1 . Sheffield Wednesday Wednesday are predicted to finish 24th in the Championship on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham United Rotherham are predicted to finish 23rd in the Championship on 42 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

3 . Queens Park Rangers QPR are predicted to finish 22nd in the Championship on 47 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales