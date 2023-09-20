News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Jack Clarke against Southampton at the Stadium of Light.Sunderland's Jack Clarke against Southampton at the Stadium of Light.
Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland, Leeds United and Swansea will finish - according to football analysts: photo gallery

Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Blackburn Rovers.
By James Copley
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST

The Black Cats suffered back-to-back losses at the beginning of the campaign against Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since beaten Rotherham United and Southampton and Queens Park Rangers with a draw against Coventry sandwiched in between.

Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here, we take a look how the league table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023-24 season:

Wednesday are predicted to finish 24th in the Championship on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday are predicted to finish 24th in the Championship on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Ashley Allen

Rotherham are predicted to finish 23rd in the Championship on 42 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

2. Rotherham United

Rotherham are predicted to finish 23rd in the Championship on 42 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby

QPR are predicted to finish 22nd in the Championship on 47 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

3. Queens Park Rangers

QPR are predicted to finish 22nd in the Championship on 47 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Steve Bardens

Huddersfield Town are predicted to finish 21st in the Championship on 51 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

4. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town are predicted to finish 21st in the Championship on 51 points at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's according to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby

