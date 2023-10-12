Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship.
Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.
Here, we take a look how the league table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023-24 season:
1. Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish in 24th position on 34 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Ashley Allen
2. Queens Park Rangers
QPR are predicted to finish in 23rd position on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Steve Bardens
3. Rotherham United
Rotherham United are predicted to finish in 22nd position on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield are predicted to finish in 21st position on 49 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby