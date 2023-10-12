News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Pierre Ekwah celebrates with his teammates after scoring their side's third goal of the game against Southampton.Sunderland's Pierre Ekwah celebrates with his teammates after scoring their side's third goal of the game against Southampton.
Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough will finish - according to football analysts: photo gallery

Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship.
By James Copley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST

Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here, we take a look how the league table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023-24 season:

Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish in 24th position on 34 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish in 24th position on 34 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Ashley Allen

QPR are predicted to finish in 23rd position on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor.

2. Queens Park Rangers

QPR are predicted to finish in 23rd position on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Steve Bardens

Rotherham United are predicted to finish in 22nd position on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor.

3. Rotherham United

Rotherham United are predicted to finish in 22nd position on 37 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby

Huddersfield are predicted to finish in 21st position on 49 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor.

4. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are predicted to finish in 21st position on 49 points at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season according to the data experts at BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby

