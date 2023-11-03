Sunderland have managed a steady start to the season so far, keeping in touch with the top six. The Black Cats are just a point off the playoff spots as things stand, and they are now preparing to take on a Swansea City side that has improved over recent weeks.

The Black Cats will have come into this season targeting a playoff finish, and they still have plenty of time to get the right side of the dotted line. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest odds to see where each Championship team is tipped to finish based on their odds of winning the title. Take a look below to see where the Black Cats rank.