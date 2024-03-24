Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland are tipped to finish compared to Boro, Preston, Cardiff & others

How the final Championship table is predicted to look and where Sunderland are tipped to finish.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

The Championship play-off spots continue to slip out of the reach of Sunderland as they are now seven games without a win. The Black Cats last drew 0-0 to Queens Park Rangers and are now looking ahead to their clash against Cardiff City. A defeat could see them slip further down the table, but even with a win they will remain in 12th place as the Bluebirds are five points clear.

As we approach the final stretch of Championship fixtures, FootballWP has predicted how the remaining results will pan out. This has simulated how the the final Championship table could look. Take a peek below at where Sunderland have been predicted to finish compared to their closest league rivals.

Relegation odds: 1/2000

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 1/2000

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4/5

2. 23rd — Huddersfield Town

Relegation odds: 4/5

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10/11

3. 22nd — Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 10/11

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9/5

4. 21st — Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 9/5

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.