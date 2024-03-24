The Championship play-off spots continue to slip out of the reach of Sunderland as they are now seven games without a win. The Black Cats last drew 0-0 to Queens Park Rangers and are now looking ahead to their clash against Cardiff City. A defeat could see them slip further down the table, but even with a win they will remain in 12th place as the Bluebirds are five points clear.
As we approach the final stretch of Championship fixtures, FootballWP has predicted how the remaining results will pan out. This has simulated how the the final Championship table could look. Take a peek below at where Sunderland have been predicted to finish compared to their closest league rivals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.