Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Predicted Championship table: Where Sunderland and Reading will finish - according to simulation: photo gallery

Sunderland have enjoyed a decent start to life in the Championship but how do Tony Mowbray’s men fare in the virtual world alongside their rivals Sheffield United, Hull City, Coventry City and West Brom?

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

Here, we take a look at the final Championship table as simulated by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.

1. Watford - 1st

Watford are predicted to finish in 1st position at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season with a points total of 95, according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Paul Harding

2. Sheffield United - 2nd

Sheffield United are predicted to finish in 2nd position at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season with a points total of 92, according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Middlesbrough - 3rd

Middlesbrough are predicted to finish in 3rd position and win the play-offs at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season with a points total of 82, according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Burnley - 4th

Burnley are predicted to finish in 4th position at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season with a points total of 78, according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

SunderlandReadingSheffield UnitedTony MowbrayHull City
