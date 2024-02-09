Sunderland continue to hang around the playoff spots as they look to secure a Championship top six finish for the second consecutive season. The Black Cats are currently one point off the pace, albeit they have played a game more, and the top six race is likely to run until the very end.
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle this weekend as they look to make it two wins from three, and in the meantime, with the help of FootballWebPages, we have rounded up the latest predicted final Championship table to see where the Black Cats are on course to end the season.