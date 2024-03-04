Sunderland continue to slip further away from the play-offs as they continue their search for a new manager. Michael Beale failed to take the Black Cats forward, becoming the second manager sacked by the club this season, with Tony Mowbray first sent packing despite achieving a play-off spot last season.

Appointing a new manager is now the priority, with Sunderland sliding down the table on the back of four straight defeats. The Black Cats are now nine points off the play-offs, but where are they predicted to finish? With the help of FootballWebPages, we take a look at the final predicted Championship table below.