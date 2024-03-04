News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Predicted Championship table: How Sunderland compare to Leeds United, Boro, Cardiff City and others

A look at the predicted Championship to see where Sunderland are on course to finish after their recent slide.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

Sunderland continue to slip further away from the play-offs as they continue their search for a new manager. Michael Beale failed to take the Black Cats forward, becoming the second manager sacked by the club this season, with Tony Mowbray first sent packing despite achieving a play-off spot last season.

Appointing a new manager is now the priority, with Sunderland sliding down the table on the back of four straight defeats. The Black Cats are now nine points off the play-offs, but where are they predicted to finish? With the help of FootballWebPages, we take a look at the final predicted Championship table below.

Points - 30

1. 24. Rotherham United

Points - 30

Photo Sales
Points - 43

2. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Points - 43

Photo Sales
Points - 46

3. 22. QPR

Points - 46

Photo Sales
Points - 47

4. 21. Huddersfield Town

Points - 47

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTony Mowbray