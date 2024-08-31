Predicted Championship table for Sunderland, Middlesbrough Leeds United, Portsmouth and more after deadline day deals

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 08:11 BST

It was a busy deadline day for Sunderland with four new arrivals at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland were one of the busiest Championship clubs on deadline day as they completed four deals, with confirmation of their final addition of the day coming well after midnight.

Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi was the last man through the door on Friday with the 20-year-old Nigerian joining the Black Cats on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. His arrival came after Chris Mepham, Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic joined from Bournemouth, RC Lens and FK Radnicki 1923, respectively. Aleksic has also penned a four-year contract while Mepham and Samed have joined on loan.

Attention now shifts back to matters on the pitch, as Sunderland look to continue their strong start to the season when they take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park. The Black Cats are one of just two sides to boast a 100 per cent record after three games as they sit top of the Championship. Watford have also won all their games but Sunderland have a better goal difference.

Following the closure of the transfer window, we have looked at how the bookmakers rate the promotion chances of Sunderland, as well as their rivals, and how the table might shape up come the end of the season.

Promotion odds: 80/1

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds: 80/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 80/1

2. 23rd: Oxford United

Promotion odds: 80/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 50/1

3. 22nd: Derby County

Promotion odds: 50/1 | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Promotion odds: 50/1

4. 21st: Portsmouth

Promotion odds: 50/1 | Getty Images

