Sunderland were one of the busiest Championship clubs on deadline day as they completed four deals, with confirmation of their final addition of the day coming well after midnight.

Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi was the last man through the door on Friday with the 20-year-old Nigerian joining the Black Cats on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. His arrival came after Chris Mepham, Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic joined from Bournemouth, RC Lens and FK Radnicki 1923, respectively. Aleksic has also penned a four-year contract while Mepham and Samed have joined on loan.

Attention now shifts back to matters on the pitch, as Sunderland look to continue their strong start to the season when they take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park. The Black Cats are one of just two sides to boast a 100 per cent record after three games as they sit top of the Championship. Watford have also won all their games but Sunderland have a better goal difference.