Alex Neil’s side will start their campaign against Coventry City on Sunday, July 31.

After their Wembley triumph, the Black Cats start next season as an unknown quantity with a great variety in ‘expert’ predictions about what could be in-store for them next season.

For many supporters, a season of consolidation with few worries about relegation would be an acceptable return from Sunderland - but what are the bookies tipping for them next season?

The Championship is set to be a very tight affair next year with multiple teams holding strong promotion aspirations with the relegated sides and a clutch of strong teams still in the division from last season.

Here, using data provided by BettingOdds.com, we take a look at what the 2022/23 Championship table could look like and how Sunderland are being predicted to fare in their return to the second-tier:

