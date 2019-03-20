Pound-for-pound who provides the best value in North East football? Sunderland, Newcastle, Hartlepool, Gateshead and Middlesbrough ranked

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is the bargain of the North East when it comes to seeing your home team score this season.

The Black Cats have been on great form at home, going 20 games unbeaten in their quest to gain promotion from League One.

Price per home goal for five north east clubs.

Even better for the Cats is that they are the best value for money compared to their local rivals.

Going off match day adult ticket prices, it costs on average £10.25 for for the fans to see the likes of McGeady and Grigg to score. Due to making their home a fortress fans pay

just over £9 per point Sunderland gained at home, more than a tenner cheaper than Tyneside rivals Newcastle United (£19.57, per point).

The figures show the most expensive ground to visit for home goals is the Riverside. Middlesbrough's inflated prices of £30 for a match day ticket was the highest of the clubs in the survey. The cost of the ticket, matched with their faltering promotion push, means that fans have paid £28.57 to see Boro score a goal, and it's cost £21 for the fans to see them gain a point.

St James's Park.

Top-flight side Newcastle have played less games than the rest of the sides in the survey but do open their doors to some of the best teams in England, Manchester City, being just one

of those sides. However it is for the Magpie fans to decide whether it justifies the £27 price tag for a visit to St James.

Even though the Magpies look safe from drop, they have only managed to net 19 times at home this season, which would cost £24.55 for each goal.

National League sides Gateshead and Hartlepool look like they will see out the season in mid-table. Pools have struggled for form since December, meanwhile Gateshead have only

Hartlepool United's Super 6 Stadium.

in recent weeks lost results that could have kept them in the play-offs. In terms of value there is no question which is better for a seated ticket.

To visit the International Stadium the price is £12.50 per goal, which is only bettered by Sunderland, and they are the only side than the Cats, to be less than £10 per point at home.

As every other stadium in the North East is seated, bar Pools, it is only fair to go off their more expensive seated prices of £20 to visit Victoria Park, the same price as a League One

ticket at Sunderland.

Pools have also struggled at home this season picking up just 22 points, meaning that the cost per point is over £15, a similar price per home goal is scored.

So with prices of tickets coming out for the 19/20 season, do you think that some of the clubs need to revise their pricing to accommodate fans to the level of football and the

entertainment they should expect to see from their side or do you think that the current prices are acceptable as it is? Let us know.