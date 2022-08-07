Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobi McAnuff

Sunderland took the lead inside four minutes when debutant Ellis Simms opened the scoring. The hosts drew level six-minutes later before the Robins went ahead 2-1.

Simms then added a second, allowing Ross Stewart to head home the winner 18 minutes from time after a superb assist from Alex Pritchard.

"They have had a good start to life back in the Championship. I think Alex Neil deserves credit today for sticking Ellis Simms up front,” McAnuff told ITV.

“He wasn’t involved last week but up with Ross Stewart, they seemed to have formed a real potent strike force and it is Pritchard dropping back into that number 10 position where, for me, he is a lot more effective. A natural player in that position.

