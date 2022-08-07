Sunderland took the lead inside four minutes when debutant Ellis Simms opened the scoring. The hosts drew level six-minutes later before the Robins went ahead 2-1.
Simms then added a second, allowing Ross Stewart to head home the winner 18 minutes from time after a superb assist from Alex Pritchard.
"They have had a good start to life back in the Championship. I think Alex Neil deserves credit today for sticking Ellis Simms up front,” McAnuff told ITV.
“He wasn’t involved last week but up with Ross Stewart, they seemed to have formed a real potent strike force and it is Pritchard dropping back into that number 10 position where, for me, he is a lot more effective. A natural player in that position.
“And again, certainly from Sunderland’s point of view, they should be really excited to see that front three.”