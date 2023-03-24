Mel Reay's side travel to Charlton Athletic having taken four points from home games against Coventry United and Sheffield United, results which have gone some way to easing any relegation fears.

Sunderland were behind at the break against Sheffield United, but the return of Liz Ejupi from injury made a big difference as the striker assisted Abbey Joice for the equalising goal.

Neve Herron says that a positive fortnight is a sign of Sunderland's progress and that the group is in a good place as they try to finish the season on a high.

"The performances over the last couple of weeks have definitely been better, we were disappointed with the first half because we know how good we've been," Herron said.

"We knew we had to get something out of the game in the second half. Liz has got a lot of experience and it's a positive for us to have someone with that experience both in the Championship and in general. I think that shows we have the options when you've got players like that.

"I thought a draw in the end was a more than fair result and I think on reflection, to come out of the two home games without losing is a positive for us.

"The morale is high so we're just looking now to go and get as many wins as we can, take each game as it comes and see how high up the table we can go."

One of the major positives for Sunderland from that Sheffield United draw was the excellent performance from goalkeeper Claudia Moan, whose saves kept the hosts in the game at 1-0 down and led to a richly-deserved Championship Player of the Week award.

It's another sign of an often young team developing in a competitive league.

"Claudia has been a key player for us this season, she's kept us in games this season and I think she's made saves that have won us games as well," Herron said.

"I think she sometimes doesn't get the recognition she deserves and hopefully that can give her a bit more confidence going into the remainder of the season."

Still just 19, Herron has been an integral part of Reay's side since their return to the Championship at the beginning of last season whether in central defence or midfield.

There has been some injury frustration this time around but as Herron continues her journey in the game, she feels its been another campaign of development.

"It's felt a bit stop-start for me personally but I think for the team as a whole it's been a good season," Herron said.

"I think I've developed a lot of other areas of my game and not just the on-pitch stuff, so overall I still view it as a really positive season and I think being so young in the Championship, it's only going to help me in the future.