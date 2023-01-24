League One Portsmouth are the latest to be linked with a strong interest in Wright, who could be allowed to leave on loan before the January 31 deadline.

Derby County, Aberdeen and Hibernian have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last season but has started just six league games this year.

Portsmouth 'target' Sunderland defender Bailey Wright but face League One and Scottish competition.

According to The Scottish Daily Express, Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Wright, who signed a new two-year contract last summer.

Aberdeen are said to be tracking several English and European targets this month, with Darren Mowbray, the younger brother of Sunderland boss Tony, working as the club’s head of recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad