News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Portsmouth 'target' Sunderland defender but face League One and Scottish competition

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is in demand with up to four clubs chasing his signature this month.

By Richard Mennear
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

League One Portsmouth are the latest to be linked with a strong interest in Wright, who could be allowed to leave on loan before the January 31 deadline.

Derby County, Aberdeen and Hibernian have also been credited with an interest.

Hide Ad

The 30-year-old played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last season but has started just six league games this year.

Portsmouth 'target' Sunderland defender Bailey Wright but face League One and Scottish competition.
Most Popular

According to The Scottish Daily Express, Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Wright, who signed a new two-year contract last summer.

Aberdeen are said to be tracking several English and European targets this month, with Darren Mowbray, the younger brother of Sunderland boss Tony, working as the club’s head of recruitment.

Hide Ad

Sunderland do now appear well stocked at centre-back, with Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien providing competition along with Wright.

League OnePortsmouthSunderlandAberdeenDerby County