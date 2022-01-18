Portsmouth strengthen forward line for Sunderland clash with Championship loan deal

Danny Cowley has moved to sign Tyler Walker on loan to the end of the season from Coventry City, having managed him to significant success at Lincoln City.

Walker joined Cowley at Sincil Bank in the summer of 2019 on loan from Nottingham Forest, and proceeded to score sixteen goals in 34 games before being recalled in the January window.

Pompey moved to bring him on loan from Coventry having sanctioned the departure of John Marquis, who has signed a short-team deal at Lincoln City that will run until the end of the season.

Coventry City striker Tyler Walker

"We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring Tyler to Portsmouth Football Club," Cowley said.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on for quite some time and didn’t think it was going to be possible.

“I have probably spoken to his agent more than I’ve spoken to my wife over the past couple of months!

“He’s a boy that we know well and first spotted him playing for Nottingham Forest under-23s when we were at Lincoln.

"There were a couple of loan moves during that time and we tried to sign him, but Mansfield gazumped us at the last minute!

“But we were fortunately able to take him the next year and he was everything we thought he was going to be.

“He’s got fantastic movement, is a clean finisher and has good link play – all the qualities that we need in that area of the pitch.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him in a Pompey shirt and I’m sure the fans are excited about that as well.”

Portsmouth are in action at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, currently sitting ninth in the League One table, six points off the final play-off place.

Walker is their second signing of the January window, after defender Hayden Carter joined on loan from Blackburn Rovers last week.

Sunderland are hopeful that Carl Winchester and Corry Evans could return from suspension and concussion to feature in the game, though it remains to be seen whether any transfer additions will arrive in time.

The Black Cats are believed to have made a significant move for Stoke City defender Danny Batth.

