Portsmouth set to step up Denver Hume interest as Lee Johnson and Danny Cowley confirm possible move

Sunderland full back Denver Hume

Lee Johnson said he took the decision to leave the left-back out of his squad for the 1-0 win over Danny Cowley' s side as it would have been unfair to involve him amid the interest.

For his part, Portsmouth boss Cowley said he was a player he was looking to sign.

Hume signed a new contract earlier this summer but has struggled for consistent game time since then, with Dennis Cirkin establishing himself as Johnson's first choice in that position.

The academy graduate is therefore understood to be open to the prospect of a potential move.

"There is interest from Portsmouth," Johnson said.

"Nothing has been agreed yet but I believe there have been verbal offers.

"I took the decision to leave Denver out, because I felt it was fair on him. If he comes on and scores the winner, it could become difficult for him.

"If Danny Cowley asks for him for our team, it's difficult.

"He had the day off yesterday and I just felt it was the right thing to do.

"But if it goes past this week and nothing gets done, then he will absolutely be part of our squad moving forward."

Cowley added: "He’s a player we would like to bring in. We’d like an attacking left-back and he’s one of two we’ve inquired about.

"I believe we’ve made an offer, but I’ve been focusing on this game and don’t know any more than that at the moment."

