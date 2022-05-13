Portsmouth 'interest' in Sunderland ace Lynden Gooch as academy graduate opens up ahead of Wembley final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gooch is one of several Sunderland players out of contract this summer.

Sunderland are targeting a return to the Championship with all the focus currently on next weekend’s League One play-off final with Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

But with players soon-to-be-out-of contract, naturally there is also speculation about their futures.

Sunderland academy graduate Lynden Gooch.

And Pompey are keeping tabs on Gooch, according to reports.

BBC South TV reporter Andrew Moon tweeted: “I'm told that out of contract #SAFC winger Lynden Gooch is a player that would interest #Pompey should he become available.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the final, Gooch has been reflecting on the dramatic play-off semi final win over Sheffield Wednesday over two legs.

Speaking to the EFL, he said: “We knew we had something to hang on to.

“They made it difficult at times and it was an intimidating atmosphere, but we dug deep and got our chance in the end.

“Our goal at the start of the season, of course, was promotion.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t get in the top two and we’ve had to go through the play-offs but we’re in the final now. We’re one game away and hopefully, we can do it.”

He added: “Sunderland were always a Premier League team when I was growing up and I made my debut in the Premier League.

“Then, 18 months later, we were in League One. I’ve been on a big rollercoaster ride every step of the way.

“I’m the last one here from the Premier League days. I’ve tried to never look back. I’ve always tried to represent the club as best as I can.

“I’ve been here nearly half of my life.

"There’s been a lot of tough times, and that’s what makes moments like this really sweet. I’ve been through hell and back with the fans.”

And he is looking forward to writing his own piece of positive history next weekend.

Gooch added: “It’s a massive, massive club and you have to embrace that when you’re here.