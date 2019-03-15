Portsmouth handed more tickets for Checkatrade Trophy final with Sunderland despite not selling initial allocation

Have your say

Portsmouth have been allocated more tickets ahead of the upcoming Checkatrade Trophy final with Sunderland.

Following news the Black Cats snapped up their 38,979 tickets earlier this week, this gives Pompey a total of just over 40,000 tickets for the Wembley showcase.

Pompey have so far sold just over 32,000 tickets for the game after receiving an initial allocation of 39,659.

Sunderland's tickets for the final sold out on Thursday following a three-phase roll-out which saw season ticket holders get priority.

The final will be held on March 31 at Wembley Stadium.