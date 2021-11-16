The Black Cats man was part of the Northern Ireland side to shut out European champions Italy in Belfast.

The 29-year-old will return to Wearside in preparation for Sunderland’s crucial League One meeting with Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Lee Johnson’s side have seen themselves drop outside the play-off places having missed last weekend’s fixture with Lincoln City due to international call-ups and will be looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the league.

The Tractor Boys arrive having won three of their last five games including impressive victories on the road over Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

Paul Cook’s side look to have put a slow start to the season behind them as they continue to climb the League One table.

But ahead of the weekend’s clash, we look at what has been happening around League One over the last 24 hours.

1. Ex-Premier League ref praises Flanagan Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has praised Sunderland and defender Tom Flanagan for his improved disciplinary record after returning from a one match suspension. The Northern Irishman picked up five consecutive yellow cards earlier in the season but now has just one in his last eight appearances for the Black Cats. “He’s probably had some operational advice,” Hackett told Football Insider. “There is a line where you can be overenthusiastic and something in the game can trigger frustration. The manager can play an influence. I’ve seen players have been docile, to some degree, in the first half and then at half-time. Clearly, the manager has given them all a rollicking and they come out as a totally different team. At the end of the day, players can pick up yellow cards easily. Having time off is a time for reflection.” Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Doyle a doubt Bolton Wanderers have been dealt a potential blow with striker Eoin Doyle a doubt for their upcoming FA Cup replay with Stockport County with a calf problem having missed the win over Crewe Alexandra. The Irishman joined Wanderers last summer and has scored 25 times in 66 appearances in all competitions. Speaking to The Bolton News about the striker, boss Ian Evatt said: “We decided not to risk Eoin on Friday, he’s got a slight calf issue and we still haven’t decided what to do with that yet.” Wanderers fans will be hoping the issue won’t keep the 33-year-old out of Saturday’s League One clash with Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Cowley hails Ogilvie display Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has hailed Connor Ogilvie’s performance against Wycombe Wanderers as his best in a Pompey shirt. Ogilvie was part of a resilient back line who helped earn a clean sheet and all three points at Adam’s Park at the weekend. "That was his best performance for the club," Cowley told Hampshire Live. "Both him and Sean Raggett, I thought they were immense, so good. Shaun Williams protected them so well and it was a really intelligent, experienced performance.” (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Cup run won't hinder Pilgrims Ryan Lowe insists a positive FA Cup run will not hinder Plymouth Argyle’s promotion form in League One. The Pilgrims face Sheffield Wednesday in a first round replay and Lowe has made no qualms about his desire to progress to the next round. "People say it will cause a backlog of games. Yeah, I know, but we have got players coming back from injury as well,” he told Plymouth Live. “If we can get past Sheffield Wednesday it will be a great opportunity for other lads to be involved a week or two later. That will be the aim. Do you know what? The more games of football you can play and win is important.” (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales