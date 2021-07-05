Portsmouth chief makes 'huge money' claim about Sunderland, Ipswich and Wigan as Oxford defender signs new deal

Ipswich and Wigan Athletic were also namechecked by the Pompey boss, with League One set to be fiercely competitive again this season.

The new Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen was speaking at the Tony Goodall Fans' Conference, report The News.

According to the minutes of the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference on July 1, Cullen said: "The Championship is in danger of imploding, as clubs struggle in the aftermath of the pandemic!

Sunderland drew 2-2 with Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

“Look at the interest in football clubs at the moment – new owners are mainly buying clubs in League One.

“You can do something with a Sunderland, a Wigan or an Ipswich, whereas Championship owners are getting burnt fingers, throwing so much money at it to get to the Premier League.

“Some owners are finding they can no longer do that as their own businesses suffered during the pandemic. In League One, there are three clubs spending huge money - Wigan, Ipswich, Sunderland.

“Only three clubs will go up, and experience suggests that not all three of those will. So at least one could be in a tricky situation in the year after next.”

Elsewhere in other League One news, club captain John Mousinho has signed a new two-year deal at Oxford.

The 35-year-old defender, who is also chairman of the PFA, has overcome a knee injury that saw him miss the second half of last season.

Mousinho told the U’s website: “I have enjoyed my time here, I think I still have plenty to offer on the pitch and I think we have very exciting times ahead of us.

“I’ve enjoyed pre-season so far. Not everyone enjoys the running but I always have done – I have always seen it as a challenge and tried to impress in pre-season. Obviously I am taking it a little steady, only six months on from knee surgery, but I’ve had no reaction so far and feel strong.

“The last two seasons have seen us go close but there is a genuine feeling of excitement this year,” he added.

And Exeter have signed striker Sam Nombe from League One MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has joined the Sky Bet League Two club on a three-year contract.

Grecians manager Matt Taylor told his club’s website: “Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we’ve worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available.

“Anyone that has seen him play will know there is a raw talent there and we’ve got to add certain aspects and layers to his game to help him move towards the finished article.”

