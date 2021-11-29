Portsmouth boss reveals Sunderland and Ipswich Town interest in Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed Sunderland and Ipswich Town both had an interest in Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo last summer.
Romeo joined Pompey on a loan deal and he has impressed on the south coast, though Cowley admits it will be difficult to make his loan move a permanent one.
Cowley told the Portsmouth News: “We didn’t anticipate Mahlon would become available to us.
“It wasn’t one we could predict, he became available right at the end of the window. It was too good an opportunity to turn down.
“I thought he was going to Ipswich and there was even Sunderland, but he wanted to stay down south. He became available and it was a great deal for us.
“It would be tough (to sign Romeo permanently), but we’d love to have him. It’s been a good loan for both of us,” he added.
The 26-year-old is a former Arsenal and Gillingham youth.