Portsmouth boss responds to Denver Hume transfer talk ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in a big League One clash.

And ahead of the game it has emerged Pompey are keen on Hume.

Hume agreed a new contract earlier this season after a protracted delay, but an ankle injury affected his return to first-team action.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

The 23-year-old has had limited game time since returning, with Dennis Cirkin currently in situ at left back.

Niall Huggins will offer yet more competition when available, but for now Hume remains an important part of Johnson's plans.

When asked about their interest in Hume, Pompey boss Danny Cowley told The News: “I think we are being linked with a lot of players from a lot of clubs.

"I certainly won’t be talking about a player that plays in a team that we are coming up against on Saturday.

“I don’t think that would be fair on Lee Johnson or Sunderland as a football club.

“I am aware of him as a player, I have just spent 48 hours watching Sunderland, so he’s a player that we know.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said he could not discuss Portsmouth's interest – or any other club - but said he felt the full back was in 'a really good place'.

"I can't say a lot, really," Johnson said.

"Denver is under contract with us.

"I think he'll be disappointed in recent weeks in terms of wanting to play every minute of every game, but that's what you want from your players as a head coach.

"We had the saga of the summer the contract but we put that to bed and I've been happy with him since then.

"There have been some issues in between times whether it be injury, form or COVID, all those bits and bobs, but at the same time as we speak he's in a really good place and ready to jump in at the drop of the hat."

