Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back, who joined Pompey in the January transfer window, has endured a difficult spell on the sidelines and has been out for five months.

But he is now on the way back from his back problems and is set to return to the squad against Newport County.

Cowley said: "Joe, Clark and Denver. It gives us a really good opportunity to get some minutes into Joe, Clark and Denver.

Denver Hume pictured in his Sunderland playing days. He is now at Portsmouth. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They will train and travel and we will make some calls off the back of that.

"Denver just had a really difficult back injury, which has taken some time to heal.

“But he’s now been training consistently and is ready to go.”

Hume moved to the South Coast from the North East after coming through the Academy of Light for a fee of around £200,000.

Speaking back in July, Hume reflected on his move south.

He said: “At Sunderland, I’d played a lot of games but probably hit a stage where I didn’t know if I was coming or going. I just felt I needed that fresh start in a fresh place with fresh faces.

“This is the total other end of the country, so I don’t think there’s any other place that will give you that opportunity. It was important for me to push myself out of my comfort zone.

“Sunderland is a great club and I really appreciate my time there and the amount of games I was able to play. But at some stage I think you need to push forward and get out of the comfort zone, to try something new and be successful somewhere else.

“It’s not like I was going from a big club to a much smaller club. So I saw the move as a good step to test myself and push for that main thing, which is obviously to gain promotion.”