Portsmouth boss makes major Ross Stewart claim in verdict on Sunderland defeat

Cowley's side controlled the opening half an hour but fell behind when Hayden Carter was caught in possession near his own goal, Elliot Embleton scoring a good finish.

Cowley was frustrated that his side didn't learn from Sunderland' s struggles in trying to play out from the back early on on what was again a very poor Stadium of Light pitch.

He admitted that his side had produced a poor response in the second half, not mustering a shot until the introduction of Michael Jacobs and George Hirst from the bench.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

But he felt that given the conditions and the turf, the first goal was always going to be the crucial one and was left frustrated that a number of early chances didn't lead to his side landing it.

"I thought we had a really good way into the game," Cowley said.

"I think in the first 30 minutes, there was a lot to like in our performance. I thought we had good control and tempo to us, created some chances. We can’t play that well and not score the first goal.

"Then, we conceded. Just poor game management from us really. They had a free-kick, we should learn really. It is a difficult pitch, probably a pitch not permitting of such a wonderful stadium. Sunderland had some problems early in the game in terms of trying to build in the first line.

"We should have learned from their mistakes. We didn’t, lost it and they were clinical. Probably when we won it, I don’t know how many turnovers we had in that first half an hour but it was an awful lot, we didn’t take our chances.

"The pitch is one of those, it’s a first goal pitch," he added.

"If you score the first goal, which we should’ve done when we were on top, I think it would’ve given us a really good way because then Sunderland would have had to deal and create against us.

"As you will have seen in the first half, Sunderland are one of the top teams in this division, if not the best. They found it really difficult themselves and we won the ball back off them so many times and basically, the game is decided on that goal."

Portsmouth had almost conceded from a similar error just moments before, but on that occasion Leon Dajaku had fired wide of the far post.

Cowley praised the pressing of Sunderland's front three and said that it showed Ross Stewart, who produced a smart assist for Embleton's goal, to be the best in League One.

"You do have to respect the pressure Sunderland put you under from the front," Cowley said.

"Everyone talks about Ross Stewart's goals, but the way he defends from the front is the reason why for me is the best forward in the division.

"We probably just got a little over confident in that moment."

