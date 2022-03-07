Portsmouth boss has revealing message for Sunderland and other League One play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe, MK Dons and Oxford

Sunderland slipped to seventh in the third tier on Saturday – 60 points from 36 games – following the goalless draw away at Charlton Athletic, they are a point and a place behind Sheffield Wednesday and nine adrift of third place MK Dons.

Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers occupy the other play-off spots. Plymouth are just a point behind Sunderland but have two games in hand, while Ipswich Town (56 points, 36 games) and Portsmouth (54 points, 34 games) are closing in.

Sunderland have no more room for error ahead of back-to-back games at the Stadium of Light this week, Fleetwood Town at home Tuesday and Crewe at home on Saturday.

The Sunderland players celebrate a goal.

Reflecting on his team’s chances, Pompey boss Danny Cowley said: “I don’t think we should be [talking about the play-offs].

“We’ve got such a small squad and tough away games now, with the games coming thick and fast.

“We lose Marcus and we get Ronan back, but it’s a huge challenge.

“When you’re Portsmouth and you’re a great club with tradition and steeped in history with this support base, it’s hard to create the underdog narrative - but it feels like we’re the underdogs and having to really fight for each other.

“I feel that we’ve created quite a lot of strength in adversity - I believe in that.

“I think let’s keep trying to perform well - let’s keep trying to enjoy our performances.”

