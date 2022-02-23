Indeed, Alex Neil is yet to win as Sunderland head coach after the Black Cats rescued a point at the Stadium of Light against Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Here, though we take a look at the latest news:

Danny Cowley talks Aiden O’Brien

Aiden O'Brien

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is raving about ex-Sunderland attacker Aiden O’Brien

According to the Portsmouth News, O’Brien’s impressive instant impact has left Danny Cowley weighing up a potential lengthy Pompey stay.

O’Brien joined the south coast club on a permanent contract until the end of the summer last January after failing to break in to Sunderland’s starting XI

He told The News: "I think Aiden carries a real goal threat. He’s a great kid and brought an energy and enthusiasm, he has bounced his way into here.

“He has come in on a short-term contract, good on him, he has totally backed himself and wanted to be here.

"This is a brilliant football club and players should really want to come here. I saw that in him and that really encouraged me, he has brought an energy and enthusiasm to the group, which I like.

“He gets the chance to look at us, we get the chance to look at him, and certainly it’s a relationship which has worked out well so far. I like him.

“We didn’t want to take him off (against Shrewsbury), but had to make subs and are just learning about Aiden. He hasn’t had too much game time, so we’re just a bit cautious of him.’

