Echo writers Richard Mennear, Joe Nicholson and James Copley return to discuss Sunderland's 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

The trio also take a look at the latest from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' meeting with fans and preview the game against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

