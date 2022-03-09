The Roar Podcast! Reaction to Fleetwood Town win and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' interesting meeting with fan groups
We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.
Echo writers Richard Mennear, Joe Nicholson and James Copley return to discuss Sunderland's 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.
The trio also take a look at the latest from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' meeting with fans and preview the game against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.
Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.
