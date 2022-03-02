The Roar Podcast! Reaction as Stewart Donald talks Sunderland shares plus analysis as Black Cats beat Wigan Athletic
We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.
James Copley, Richard Mennear and Joe Nicholson are back to discuss all of the latest goings-on at Sunderland.
The trio discusses Alex Neil's first win as Sunderland head coach against Wigan Athletic and takes a look at Stewart Donald's latest comments.
Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.
