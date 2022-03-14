The Roar Podcast! Could Lincoln be set for another Bursik-esque emergency loan ahead of Sunderland clash?
We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.
Echo writers Phil Smith, Joe Nicholson James Copley return to discuss Sunderland's 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
The trio also previews the game against Lincoln City away on Saturday and take a look at the play-off picture in League One.
Listen to the podcast by clicking one of the links below or search “The Roar – Sunderland Echo” wherever you get your podcasts.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor