Pompey are said to be interested in Accrington Stanley Matt Butcher with the midfielder is out of contract in the summer.

The Portsmouth News has stated that head coach Danny Cowley is keen to bring him to Fratton Park on a free transfer.

The player turns 25-years-old next month, which means no compensation will need to be paid to Stanley to capture his services as a free agent.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: A flare is seen on the pitch after Charlie Wyke of Wigan Athletic scored his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic at Home Park on November 27, 2021 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Butcher is said to be very keen on a move with the midfielder hailing from Denmead and being a Blues supporter.

Plymouth Argyle’s potential quadruple injury boost

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is optimistic that he could four injured players for his side’s next game away to Burton Albion on Saturday.

19-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie will not be among them because his thigh injury will keep him out of action until later this month.

George Cooper and former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway are long-term injury absentees and will not play again before the end of the current campaign.

However, James Bolton, Conor Grant, Alfie Lewis and Steven Sessegnon could all be available for the trip to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's 17th-placed Burton.

Plymouth Argyle face play-off chasing Sunderland on Monday, April 18 with both sides fighting for promotion.

Plymouth have an outside chance of going up automatically, whilst Sunderland are fighting to secure a top-six place under Alex Neil.

But with no midweek match for the Pilgrims, they can concentrate on trying to get ready for the game at Burton and beyond.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.