Plymouth Argyle's potential quadruple injury boost ahead of Burton and Sunderland games as Portsmouth eye midfielder
Portsmouth are eyeing additions in the midfield area – according to reports
Pompey are said to be interested in Accrington Stanley Matt Butcher with the midfielder is out of contract in the summer.
The Portsmouth News has stated that head coach Danny Cowley is keen to bring him to Fratton Park on a free transfer.
The player turns 25-years-old next month, which means no compensation will need to be paid to Stanley to capture his services as a free agent.
Butcher is said to be very keen on a move with the midfielder hailing from Denmead and being a Blues supporter.
Plymouth Argyle’s potential quadruple injury boost
Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is optimistic that he could four injured players for his side’s next game away to Burton Albion on Saturday.
19-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie will not be among them because his thigh injury will keep him out of action until later this month.
George Cooper and former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway are long-term injury absentees and will not play again before the end of the current campaign.
However, James Bolton, Conor Grant, Alfie Lewis and Steven Sessegnon could all be available for the trip to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's 17th-placed Burton.
Plymouth Argyle face play-off chasing Sunderland on Monday, April 18 with both sides fighting for promotion.
Plymouth have an outside chance of going up automatically, whilst Sunderland are fighting to secure a top-six place under Alex Neil.
But with no midweek match for the Pilgrims, they can concentrate on trying to get ready for the game at Burton and beyond.