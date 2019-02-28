Plymouth Argyle sweating on fitness of star striker ahead of Sunderland trip

Plymouth Argyle could be without their top scorer for Saturday's trip to the Stadium of Light.

The Pilgirms will make the journey to Wearside this weekend looking to build on a run of form which has lifted them well clear of relegation danger.

But they may have to make do without top scorer Freddie Ladapo, who is a doubt for the League One clash.

Ladapo, who has netted 15 times for Plymouth this season, was tentatively linked with a move to Sunderland during the latter stages of the winter transfer window - but a deal did not materialise.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Argyle manager Derek Adams confirmed that the 26-year-old was touch-and-go ahead of the game.

The striker will form part of the club's squad that will travel to the North East before being assessed on the morning of the game.

If he is unable to feature, then former Portsmouth striker Ryan Taylor is on standby to start.