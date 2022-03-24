Plymouth Argyle are currently fourth in League One on 74 points and are currently on course to finish in the play-off places.

Sunderland are sixth in the third tier and seven points behind Schumacher’s men with Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers all fighting to finish in the top-six.

On the topic of promotion talk, Argyle boss Schumacher said: "People can mention it as much as they want. We want to get in the play-offs, we want to get promoted, we want to do as well as we possibly can.

"That's what we are in this game for. We are in a good position so we have just got to keep moving forward, keep pushing on, keep trying to get better as a team and see where it takes us.

"Look at all the other teams that are around us, they are massive teams with massive budgets. We won't get carried away, we just need to look after our own business and keep doing what we are doing.”

Following Argyle’s last game – a 2-0 win at home to Cheltenham Town – Schumacher added: "They (the fans) should be excited. Tuesday night was brilliant, the atmosphere, the way they were singing the songs, all night, they never shut up.

"In the Devonport End they were standing up and singing they love Argyle and all that, and that's what we want.”

