The result moved the Black Cats back into the League One play-off places with three games remaining, and their fate remains in their own hands.

Wycombe were also held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon which keeps the Chairboys level on points with Sunderland having played a game more

The Black Cats will now prepare for Saturday’s home game against Cambridge, before matches against Rotherham and Morecambe.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead.