Plymouth Argyle 0 Sunderland 0: Story of the day as Alex Neil's side move back into the League One play-off places
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw against play-off rivals Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.
The result moved the Black Cats back into the League One play-off places with three games remaining, and their fate remains in their own hands.
Wycombe were also held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon which keeps the Chairboys level on points with Sunderland having played a game more
The Black Cats will now prepare for Saturday’s home game against Cambridge, before matches against Rotherham and Morecambe.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Plymouth 0 Sunderland 0
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, O’Nien (Gooch, 75), Matete (Neil, 80), Evans, Clarke, Embleton (Roberts, 76), Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Batth, Hume, Xhemajli, Gooch, Neil, Roberts
- Plymouth XI: Cooper, Wilson, Gillesphey, Scarr, Grant, Sessesnon, Camara (Randell, 66), Houghton, Mayor, Ennis (Jephcott, 76), Hardie (Garrick, 82)
- Subs: Burton, Law, Crichlow, Broom, Randell, Garrick, Jephcott
Full-Time: Plymouth 0 Sunderland 0
90+2’ Poor from Clarke
Clarke’s in-swinging free-kick goes straight to the goalkeeper.
A poor delivery.
FOUR minutes added time
86’ Another chance
Plymouth are finishing strongly.
This time Sessegnon’s cross from the right found Grant at the far post and the latter’s shot was deflected wide for another corner.
The delivery went straight across goal.
Wycombe are also level at AFC Wimbledon.
84’ Nervy moments
This game could still go either way.
Sunderland have caused more problems going forward in the second half but Plymouth are still creating openings.
Gillesphey’s cross from the left was skewed into the air by Wright before Patterson claimed the loose ball.
82’ Final change for Plymouth
Jordon Garrick comes on for Hardie for Plymouth’s final change.