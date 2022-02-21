Black Cats head coach Alex Neil and Albion boss Steve Bruce were both in attendance as forward Quevin Castro scored the game’s only goal 11 minutes after half-time.

Three trialists, winger Michael Spellman plus defenders Ugonna Emenike and Scott Holding, were handed starts for Sunderland.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for another home game against Stoke next week.

Here’s how each Black Cats player fared at Eppleton CW:

1. Jacob Carney - 8 Made two fine saves in the first half to keep his side level. Tipped another couple of efforts over the bar after the break. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Zak Johnson - 6 Moved across to right-back and stayed alert defensively. Made a few loose passes down the channel. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Cameron Jessup - 6 Won a few commanding headers in the early exchanges and was solid at the back. Took a knock and was replaced at half-time. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Scott Holding - 7 One of three trialists. Positioned himself well to cut out danger and reduce West Brom’s chances. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales