Black Cats head coach Alex Neil and Albion boss Steve Bruce were both in attendance as forward Quevin Castro scored the game’s only goal 11 minutes after half-time.
Three trialists, winger Michael Spellman plus defenders Ugonna Emenike and Scott Holding, were handed starts for Sunderland.
The young Black Cats will now prepare for another home game against Stoke next week.
Here’s how each Black Cats player fared at Eppleton CW:
