The hosts had to win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages, yet a late red card for goalkeeper Jack McIntyre proved costly.
Zak Johnson’s opener and an own goal from Harry McGee gave the hosts a commanding lead, before McIntyre conceded a penalty and was dismissed.
Harry McHugh converted the resulting spot kick before Tom Costello headed home the equaliser in stoppage-time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
