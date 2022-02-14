The hosts had to win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages, yet a late red card for goalkeeper Jack McIntyre proved costly.

Zak Johnson’s opener and an own goal from Harry McGee gave the hosts a commanding lead, before McIntyre conceded a penalty and was dismissed.

Harry McHugh converted the resulting spot kick before Tom Costello headed home the equaliser in stoppage-time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

1. Jack McIntyre - 4 Sent off after receiving two yellow cards and conceding a late penalty. 4

2. Ethan Kachosa - 6 Started at right-back but was moved further forward following Tyrese Dyce's injury. Made a few forays forward with the ball. 6

3. Ugonna Emenike - 6 A few hesitant moments at centre-back but also made some important clearances. 6

4. Cameron Jessup - 8 Read the game well to thwart danger. Was also commanding in the air and comfortable on the ball. 8