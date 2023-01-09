Player ratings: Mixed marks for Sunderland U21s after manic match against Middlesbrough U21s: Photo gallery
Sunderland Under-21s were beaten 7-5 by Middlesbrough after a frantic second half at Eppleton CW.
The visitors took a three-goal lead before half-time, with Matthew Hoppe, Pharrell Willis and Sonny Finch scoring for the Teessiders.
Substitute Joe Gibson then added a fourth before Michael Spellman pulled a goal back for the young Black Cats soon after the interval.
The match was then more reminiscent of a basketball match as Hoppe and Finch both scored again for Boro, either side of a goal from Sunderland substitute Caden Kelly.
Another Black Cats substitute Ethan Moore then made it 6-3, before Jack Stott added a seventh for Boro.
In stoppage-time, Kelly netted his second, while Ellis Taylor also got on the scoresheet.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared: