Sunderland Under-21s were beaten 7-5 by Middlesbrough after a frantic second half at Eppleton CW.

The visitors took a three-goal lead before half-time, with Matthew Hoppe, Pharrell Willis and Sonny Finch scoring for the Teessiders.

Substitute Joe Gibson then added a fourth before Michael Spellman pulled a goal back for the young Black Cats soon after the interval.

The match was then more reminiscent of a basketball match as Hoppe and Finch both scored again for Boro, either side of a goal from Sunderland substitute Caden Kelly.

Another Black Cats substitute Ethan Moore then made it 6-3, before Jack Stott added a seventh for Boro.

In stoppage-time, Kelly netted his second, while Ellis Taylor also got on the scoresheet.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Jacob Carney - 4 Often left exposed but was beaten too easily for some of the goals as Middlesbrough scored seven. 4

Callum Wilson - 4 Was regularly exposed at right-back with most of Boro's goals coming down that flank. 4

Ben Crompton - 4 Conceded possession for Boro's first goal and often looked lost in Sunderland's backline as the visitors ran riot in the second half. 4

Nathan Newall - 4 Played as a centre-back and endured a rough second half as he was regularly beaten. 4