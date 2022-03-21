Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, Elliot Embleton, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth and Leon Dajaku all played 90 minutes, while Benji Kimpioka was replaced at half time.

Yet it was a disappointing night for the young Black Cats as a second-half brace from Owen Dodgson gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.

First-team boss Alex Neil was also in attendance to watch several of the club’s first-team players.

Here’s how each player performed for the hosts:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 4 Was beaten by a low finish at his near post for the opener and made a costly error for the second when he tried to throw the ball out. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Ethan Kachosa - 4 Managed to support some attacks in the first half, yet both goals came down the full-back’s flank in the second. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Danny Batth - 5 Got tight to the Burnley strikers and defended aggressively but was turned on a couple of occasions. Unable to prevent either goal which both came down his side. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Arbenit Xhemajli - 5 Tried to play the ball forward but overhit several passes as Sunderland struggled to maintain attacks. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales