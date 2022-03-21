Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, Elliot Embleton, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth and Leon Dajaku all played 90 minutes, while Benji Kimpioka was replaced at half time.
Yet it was a disappointing night for the young Black Cats as a second-half brace from Owen Dodgson gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.
First-team boss Alex Neil was also in attendance to watch several of the club’s first-team players.
Here’s how each player performed for the hosts:
