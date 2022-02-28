Patrick Roberts played 60 minutes for the young Black Cats before he was taken off after an hour.

Sunderland also handed starts to three trialists, including defender Ugonna Emenike and winger Michael Spellman who have previously represented the Black Cats’ under-23 side.

Right-back Sean Wilson, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, was also named in the starting XI.

Here’s how each player fared for the young Black Cats:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Jacob Carney - 7 Made some fine saves to keep his side in it. Stoke could have scored more if it wasn’t for the keeper. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Sean Wilson - 5 The right-back was one of three trialists. Looked to step out with the ball but conceded possession too often. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Zak Johnson - 4 A costly error saw him concede possession before giving away a penalty in the first half. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Ugonna Emenike - 5 Managed to prevent a few Stoke attacks with some pacey runs back. Failed to clear the ball for the visitors’ third goal. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales